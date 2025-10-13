LOS ANGELES — Celebrity podcaster and Wisconsin native Kato Kaelin is doing everything he can to help the Milwaukee Brewers win their playoff series against the Los Angeles Dodgers — even if it means prank calling opposing players at 3 a.m.

Speaking from Los Angeles, where he now lives, Kaelin described himself as "the biggest non-Dodger fan in the world" and revealed his unconventional tactics to give his hometown team an edge.

"I even called up every Dodgers room at the hotel at 3 a.m. Hi, Ohtani's room, can you please wake him up? Hi, Blake Snell, get up and room service," Kaelin said.

The Glendale, Wisconsin native has become known for his reverse psychology approach on social media, which he credits with helping the Brewers succeed throughout the years.

Watch: Brewers superfan Kato Kaelin brings Wisconsin energy to Los Angeles ahead of playoff showdown

Celebrity podcaster Kato Kaelin is cheering on the Brewers

"Throughout the years, I've done the reverse psychology, and the people that follow me, it's become a big thing. It's like Kato, Kato's reverse psychology works again," Kaelin said.

Kaelin keeps a special photo that motivates his fandom — an image featuring his late father and legendary Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker, who passed away last year.

"I pray to it every day. My late dad just passed away 35 years ago yesterday. So we are rooting with those two guys in heaven looking over the Brewers," Kaelin said.

The superfan believes Uecker's spirit remains with the team, even though the beloved broadcaster didn't live to see this playoff run.

"His spirit is 100% with the team, and I think he pulls over to the edge," Kaelin said.

Kaelin noted the widespread support for Milwaukee's World Series hopes, claiming that social media shows about 92% of Americans want the Brewers to win it all.

"That's a testament to who they are. And, you know, Pancake Murphy, the whole thing. It's all, it's kind of blue collar and it's great," Kaelin said.

The Brewers have never won a World Series in the National League, making this playoff run particularly meaningful for fans like Kaelin who believe a championship would bring joy far beyond Wisconsin's borders.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error