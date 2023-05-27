Watch Now
Brewers SS Willy Adames leaves game after getting hit by foul ball while in dugout

Chris O'Meara/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames reacts after his solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jalen Beeks during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 8:26 PM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 21:26:05-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers shortstop Willy Adames left Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants after getting hit by a foul ball from teammate Brian Anderson while watching from the dugout.

Anderson was batting in the bottom of the second inning when he hit a line drive that struck Adames. The game was stopped for a few minutes to allow Milwaukee's training staff to check on Adames as he sat on the bench. Adames eventually walked out of the dugout and headed toward the clubhouse.

Brice Turang replaced Adames at shortstop in the top of the third.

