Brewers sign catchers Severino, Sullivan to 1-year deals

Terrance Williams/AP
FILE - Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino throws to first base for an out on a ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley during the fifth inning of a baseball game, on Aug. 20, 2021, in Baltimore. The Milwaukee Brewers have added a pair of catchers by signing Pedro Severino and Brett Sullivan to one-year contracts. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)
Posted at 8:07 PM, Nov 30, 2021
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have added two catchers by signing Pedro Severino to a $1.9 million, one-year contract and also agreeing to a deal with Brett Sullivan.

The 28-year-old Severino batted .248 with a .308 on-base percentage, 11 homers and a career-high 46 RBIs in 113 games with the Baltimore Orioles this past season.

He hit .293 in 147 at-bats against left-handed pitching.

Sullivan has no major league experience but has spent six seasons playing in the minors for the Tampa Bay Rays organization.

