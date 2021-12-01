Brewers sign catchers Severino, Sullivan to 1-year deals

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have added two catchers by signing Pedro Severino to a $1.9 million, one-year contract and also agreeing to a deal with Brett Sullivan.

The 28-year-old Severino batted .248 with a .308 on-base percentage, 11 homers and a career-high 46 RBIs in 113 games with the Baltimore Orioles this past season.

He hit .293 in 147 at-bats against left-handed pitching.

Sullivan has no major league experience but has spent six seasons playing in the minors for the Tampa Bay Rays organization.

