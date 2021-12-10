Watch
Brewers sign 1B Jonathan Singleton to minor league contract

Milwaukee Brewers / Milwaukee Business Journal
Posted at 9:06 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 22:06:59-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jonathan Singleton has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The former heralded first base prospect is attempting a big league comeback at the age of 30.

The Houston Astros released Singleton in 2018 while he was serving a 100-game suspension under baseball’s minor league drug program after a third positive test for a drug of abuse.

Singleton resurfaced in the Mexican League this year and showcased some of the power that helped make him such a big prospect earlier in his career.

Singleton’s lone major league experience came with Houston from 2014-15.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

