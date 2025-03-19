Brewers settle their shortstop situation by moving Joey Ortiz over from third base

PHOENIX (AP) — Milwaukee infielder Joey Ortiz will move over from third base to shortstop as the Brewers alter their infield following Willy Adames’ departure.

One of the Brewers’ main concerns this spring was how to handle the shortstop position as they adapt to life without Adames, who signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the San Francisco Giants in the offseason. The Brewers were pondering whether to give the job to Ortiz or have Brice Turang move over from second base.

Manager Pat Murphy settled the matter Tuesday by telling reporters that Ortiz would be the shortstop. That means Turang will remain at second base, where he won an NL Platinum Glove last season as the league’s best overall defensive player regardless of position.

Turang has been dealing with a right shoulder issue the last few days, though an MRI revealed no structural damage, and he told reporters he expects to be ready for the start of the season.

Ortiz primarily played third base last season while appearing in 10 games at shortstop and six at second base. He mostly played shortstop in Baltimore’s minor league system before coming to the Brewers last year in a trade that sent 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes to the Orioles.

Ortiz batted .239 with a .329 on-base percentage, 11 homers, 60 RBIs and 11 steals as a rookie last year. Turang hit .254 with a .316 on-base percentage, seven homers, 57 RBIs and 50 steals.

