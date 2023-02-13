Brewers release promo schedule, announce single-game tickets will go on sale Feb. 25

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Brewers have announced the promotional schedule for 2023 and the sale date for all single-game tickets!

The 2023 season kicks off this week when pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training. Then, next month, the team will return to town and kick off the 2023 season.

Ahead of all of this, the Brewers announced its promotional schedule featuring 12 giveaway days and the return of several season-long promotions.

According to the team, the first 30,000 fans into the stadium on the following giveaway days will receive the promotional item of the game. Below is the full list of giveaways this year.

Saturday, April 8 – Giannis Antetokounmpo Brewers City Connect Basketball Jersey, courtesy of ESPN Milwaukee

Saturday, April 22 – Yelich “Yeli” Tumbler, courtesy of American Family Insurance

Saturday, April 29 – Brewer Long-Sleeve Hooded Shirt, courtesy of UScellular®

Sunday, May 14 – Brewers Wristlet*, courtesy of American Family Insurance

Saturday, May 27 – Christian Yelich Patriotic Jersey, courtesy of Chevrolet

Saturday, June 10 – City Connect Flag

Sunday, June 18 – Brewers Bucket Hat*, courtesy of Miller Lite (for fans age 21+)

Saturday, July 22 – City Connect Beach towel, courtesy of HI-CHEW

Saturday, Aug. 5 – Devin Williams bobblehead

Saturday, Aug. 26 – Rowdy Tellez bobblehead, courtesy of Toyota

Saturday, Sept. 2 – Brewers Branded Fleece Vest, courtesy of Hupy and Abraham

Saturday, Sept. 16 – William Contreras bobblehead

In addition to these giveaways, the Brewers also have several promotions running throughout the season. The new one is the Sunday Fun-Day bundle. With this bundle, fans can get four Terrace Outfield tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and one general parking pass for just $59, an excellent option offering great value for small groups of friends and family.

Returning this year is 5-County Fridays, Kids and Senior Discount Days, Miller High Life Mondays, and the $9 Student Special.

The full promotional schedule can be found here.

On Monday, the Brewers also announced that all single-game tickets will go on sale later this month, on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 9 a.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip