Brewers place Peralta on IL, Hader on family emergency list

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta leaves the game with a trainer during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 8:22 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 21:22:05-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have placed right-hander Freddy Peralta on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain and put closer Josh Hader on the family medical emergency list.

Milwaukee filled their places on the roster by recalling right-handers Trevor Kelley and Miguel Sánchez from Triple-A Nashville.

The moves come as the Brewers begin a season-high 11-game, 10-day road trip Sunday at San Diego.

Peralta left the Brewers’ 8-2 loss to the Washington Nationals on Sunday in the fourth inning with tightness in the upper area of his shoulder.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

