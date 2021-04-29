Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Brewers place Burnes on injured list with unspecified issue

items.[0].image.alt
Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reacts after getting Miami Marlins' Sandy Leon to strike out during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Corbin Burnes
Posted at 4:49 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 18:57:03-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes is going on the injured list after a remarkable April run.

The Brewers announced Thursday that they had placed Burnes on the IL without specifying his issue. The move comes as the Brewers begin a four-game home series with the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Manager Craig Counsell said the team likely will wait until after Saturday’s game before announcing who will take Burnes’ place in the rotation against the Dodgers on Sunday. Burnes is 2-2 with a 1.53 ERA and has recorded 49 strikeouts and no walks through 29 1/3 innings.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku