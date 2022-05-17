Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Brewers pitcher Mejía banned 80 games for positive drug test

JC Mejia
Rick Scuteri/AP
FILE - This is a 2022 photo of JC Mejia of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team. Mejia was suspended for 80 games Tuesday, May 17, 2022, under Major League Baseball's drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
JC Mejia
Posted at 6:49 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 19:49:22-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejía has been suspended for 80 games following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance.

He's the second Brewers player disciplined this season under Major League Baseball’s drug program.

A 25-year-old right-hander acquired from Cleveland in November, Mejía had a 23.14 ERA during a pair of relief appearances for the Brewers.

He had a 0.84 ERA in nine games with Triple-A Nashville. Mejía made his major league debut with the Indians on May 21 last year and went 1-7 with a 8.25 ERA in 11 starts and six relief appearances.

Brewers catcher Pedro Severino was suspended for 80 games on April 5 following a positive test for a different performance-enhancing substance.
Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

bee.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals this weekend on TMJ4.com