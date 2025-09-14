Brewers pitcher José Quintana undergoing MRI after injuring his calf

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher José Quintana injured his calf at the end of his four-inning appearance in a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said after the game that the 36-year-old left-hander had left in a boot and was undergoing an MRI.

“That’s alarming, with how injured we already are in the bullpen and on the mound,” Murphy said. “It’s unfortunate.”

Murphy said the injury occurred when Quintana ended the fourth inning by retiring José Fermín on a grounder to the right side of the infield.

Fermin’s grounder bounced off first baseman Jake Bauers near the line and headed into foul territory. Bauers chased the ball down and threw to Quintana, who had raced over from the mound to cover first on the play.

The Brewers got the out, but Quintana apparently hurt himself while heading to first.

Quintana has gone 11-7 with a 3.96 earned run average in 24 starts this year. He was 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA for the New York Mets last season.

The NL Central-leading Brewers clinched a playoff berth on Saturday, becoming the first team in the majors to do so. Their list of pitchers on the injured list includes All-Star closer Trevor Megill, Logan Henderson, DL Hall, Shelby Miller and Nick Mears.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error