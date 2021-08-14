Watch
Brewers-Pirates postponed, makeup doubleheader Saturday

Gene J. Puskar/AP
Fans leave PNC Park after a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers was postponed due to rain in Pittsburgh, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The game will be played Saturday as the first game of a doubleheader with the Brewers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 9:04 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 22:04:31-04

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A game scheduled between the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night was postponed because of rain and will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Saturday.

The first game will be played at 2:35 p.m. and the nightcap at 7:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings under pandemic rules.

Friday’s game was called 1 hour, 5 minutes after the scheduled start time. A heavy thunderstorm swept through the area about an hour before the game was eventually postponed, and the weather forecast called for more rain.

