Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker during Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game.
Peralta, who was named an All-Star this year but didn’t play in the game, participated in the “Stand Up To Cancer” ceremony that took place after the fourth inning.
During the tribute, players, umpires, broadcasters and fans rose to their feet, holding placards to honor loved ones affected by cancer. Peralta wrote “I stand up for Bob Uecker” on his board.
Uecker, affectionately known as “Mr. Baseball,” died at 90 after battling lung cancer earlier this year. The beloved broadcaster was the voice of the Brewers for decades.
The Brewers will honor Uecker on Aug. 24 with a celebration of life during their series finale against the San Francisco Giants.
Watch: Brewers' Peralta honors late Bob Uecker during All-Star Game cancer tribute
Milwaukee returns to action on Friday night in Los Angeles for a three-game series with the Dodgers. Game 1 is scheduled for 9:10 p.m.
