Brewers' Peralta honors late Bob Uecker during All-Star Game cancer tribute

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker during Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game.

Peralta, who was named an All-Star this year but didn’t play in the game, participated in the “Stand Up To Cancer” ceremony that took place after the fourth inning.

Charlie Riedel/AP Milwaukee Brewers sportscaster Bob Uecker speaks at a news conference Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Milwaukee. Uecker describes the most unique season of his half century as a Milwaukee Brewers' broadcaster with the wit that has helped make him one of the game’s most recognizable voices. “All of this stuff for me is totally new,” Uecker said Wednesday, July 22, 2020 during a Zoom session with reporters. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

During the tribute, players, umpires, broadcasters and fans rose to their feet, holding placards to honor loved ones affected by cancer. Peralta wrote “I stand up for Bob Uecker” on his board.

Uecker, affectionately known as “Mr. Baseball,” died at 90 after battling lung cancer earlier this year. The beloved broadcaster was the voice of the Brewers for decades.

The Brewers will honor Uecker on Aug. 24 with a celebration of life during their series finale against the San Francisco Giants.

Milwaukee returns to action on Friday night in Los Angeles for a three-game series with the Dodgers. Game 1 is scheduled for 9:10 p.m.

