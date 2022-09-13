Brewers owner Mark Attanasio's investment in Norwich City soccer club is OK'd

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio's 10 million-pound investment in the Norwich City soccer club in England has been approved - a move that will allow the 64-year-old to purchase about 16 percent of the franchise.

That will make Attanasio the first overseas owner of Norwich City in its history.

Dozens of shareholders and the full board of directors passed resolutions accepting Attanasio's investment and interest in ownership on Monday, according to Pink Un.

Attanasio bought the Brewers in 2004 from former Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig.

Under Attanasio's ownership, the Brewers have grown from "MLB irrelevance" to the "brink of the World Series" in 2018, as the Athletic describes. That success was possible due to leadership, data usage, transparency and sustainable spending, that report states.

The Brewers have made the post-season for the last four years, a trend that is keeping hope alive for another bid at a championship for only the second time in 40 years.

Some Brewers watchers may be disgruntled then, because you have Attanasio now trying to invest money in a soccer team in Europe that could be invested into the Brewers organization.

Attanasio's pitch to Norwich City "created a vision that left plenty of excitement," according to the Athletic. The presentation was inspired by the Brewers in two ways: the team's research operation being used for analytics and recruitment; and the ownership of two baseball teams in the Dominican Republic’s Summer League to help bring up new talent.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip