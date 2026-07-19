Brewers overcome early deficit in 8-6 victory over skidding Marlins

MILWAUKEE — Jackson Chourio put Milwaukee ahead with a two-run single in a four-run sixth inning that sent the Brewers past the skidding Miami Marlins 8-6 on Saturday.

Garrett Mitchell added a two-run double in the sixth and finished with three hits for the banged-up Brewers, who erased an early 3-0 deficit. Milwaukee (61-37) leads the NL Central by six games over the Chicago Cubs and sits a game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the majors.

Griffin Conine hit a three-run homer in the ninth for the Marlins, who have lost five straight following a six-game winning streak.

Kayla Wolf/AP Photo/Kayla Wolf Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Luis Lara (18) makes a running catch in front of center fielder Garrett Mitchell (5) on a fly ball hit by Miami Marlins' Javier Sanoja during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Trevor Megill entered after Conine's homer off Craig Yoho and got three quick outs for his 15th save.

Brewers starter Shane Drohan (5-3) gave up three runs and five hits in six innings. He struck out nine and walked one.

Marlins reliever Calvin Faucher (4-5) yielded all four Milwaukee runs in the sixth as the Brewers took a 6-3 lead. Christian Yelich added a two-run double in the seventh.

Handed a 3-0 cushion, All-Star pitcher Max Meyer lasted only three innings for Miami. He threw 74 pitches and was charged with two runs on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Kayla Wolf/AP Photo/Kayla Wolf Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras hits an RBI double allowing Jackson Chourio to score during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Mitchell scored on Braden Shewmake's sacrifice fly in the second, and Chourio scored in the third on an RBI double by William Contreras that cut it to 3-2.

Before the game, Milwaukee placed outfielder Sal Frelick on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain and scratched second baseman Brice Turang from the starting lineup with a sore right foot.

Up next

Miami RHP Eury Perez (5-7, 3.78 ERA) starts Sunday to close out the three-game series. Milwaukee counters with LHP Robert Gasser (2-4, 5.24).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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