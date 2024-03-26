Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell expected to miss start of season with broken hand

PHOENIX (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell has a fracture in his left hand and is expected to miss the start of the season.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy told reporters about the injury Monday and said Mitchell was seeing a specialist.

It's the latest injury-related setback for Mitchell since the Brewers selected him out of UCLA with the 20th overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft. Mitchell missed most of the 2023 season after undergoing surgery last May to repair a torn labrum, though he returned to action in late September.

Mitchell, 25, batted .246 with a .315 on-base percentage, three homers and seven RBIs in 19 games last season. He hit .311 with a .373 on-base percentage, two homers, nine RBIs and eight steals over 28 games in 2022.

He had an impressive spring and appeared likely to get regular playing time this year before the injury. Mitchell hit .319 with a .385 on-base percentage, one homer, eight RBIs and two steals in 47 Cactus League at-bats.

The defending NL Central champion Brewers have had a tough spring with regard to injuries. All-Star closer Devin Williams, who won his second National League reliever of the year award last season, has two stress fractures in his back and could miss at least three months.

Milwaukee opens the season Thursday in New York against the Mets.

