MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are just one win away from advancing to the National League Championship Series following 9-3 and 7-3 wins at home in their best-of-five National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs.

For Game 3 on Wednesday, the Brewers will no longer have home-field advantage as they head to Wrigley Field. First pitch is set for 4:08 p.m. and will be aired on TBS.

Watch: Brewers one win from NLCS after dominant home wins; head to Wrigley for Game 3

Brewers go for the Sweep Wednesday

The public is invited to cheer on the Brew Crew during a watch party at Davidson Park on the Harley-Davidson campus. The outdoor event will include a giant 135-inch TV screen for live game viewing, local food trucks and vendors, tailgate games and a DJ on-site.

Bernie Brewer, Barrelman, the Famous Racing Sausages® and 4-1-Force will also be there to greet and take photos with fans throughout the event.

If the Brewers win on Wednesday, they will take on either the Dodgers or the Phillies in the NLCS. If the Cubs win, they will head into Game 4 on Thursday.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error