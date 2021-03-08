Menu

Brewers officially add Bradley while Cain faces quad issue

FILE - Boston Red Sox' Jackie Bradley Jr. watches his line drive soar to center field for a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Atlanta, in this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, file photo. Free-agent outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is joining the Milwaukee Brewers, agreeing to the parameters of a $24 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Posted at 3:38 PM, Mar 08, 2021
The Milwaukee Brewers believe they have room for more than one Gold Glove-winning center fielder in their outfield.

Milwaukee finalized the $24 million, two-year contract Jackie Bradley Jr., whose deal allows him to opt out after this season to become a free agent again. Bradley joins an outfield that already includes 2019 Gold Glove center fielder Lorenzo Cain, 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich and Avisaíl García. Cain is dealing with a quadriceps injury that puts his availability for the start of the season in question.

