Brewers name Sal Frelick as nominee for 2025 Roberto Clemente Award

MILWAUKEE — Major League Baseball said on Tuesday that Sal Frelick has been named the Brewers 2025 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, presented by Capital One.

This is Frelick’s first time receiving the honor.

The Roberto Clemente Award, presented by Capital One, is the annual recognition of a player from each MLB Club who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field. As part of the annual program, each MLB Club nominates one player to be considered for the league-wide Award in tribute to Clemente’s achievements and character.

Frelick has been committed to making an impact within the Milwaukee community through his exceptional character, dedication to community service and unwavering commitment to philanthropy.

Frelick continues his long-standing support for Best Buddies, a nonprofit organization promoting inclusion for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. His involvement reflects a personal commitment that began in high school and has grown through his professional career.

As part of the Sargento Double Helping for Hunger campaign, Frelick has joined forces with Hunger Task Force, Sargento and Brewers Community Foundation to combat childhood hunger. At the Summer Sizzle event at Merrill Park, Frelick helped serve free, nutritious meals to more than 100 local children, distributed Brewers-themed swag and participated in games and activities.

Gene J. Puskar/AP Milwaukee Brewers' Sal Frelick, left, scores the second of two runs driven in on a single by Joey Ortiz, as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Joey Bart looks away during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Additionally, Frelick recently reunited with the 2025 Aurora Health Care® All-Stars for a special visit outside American Family Field. The children, all experiencing health challenges, first met Frelick during Spring Training and his continued involvement highlights the team’s commitment to creating meaningful experiences for young fans.

The MLB will honor the league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award, presented by Capital One, at the 2025 World Series following selection by a blue-ribbon panel. This panel includes representatives from the Commissioner’s Office, Capital One, MLB-affiliated networks, MLB.com, the National Baseball Hall of Fame, as well as Roberto’s children, Enrique, Luis and Roberto Clemente, Jr.

You can vote for who you think should win the Roberto Clemente Award by clicking here. You can vote until the end of the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 28. The winner of the fan vote will count as one vote among those cast by the blue-ribbon panel.