Brewers' McCutchen tests positive for COVID-19, placed on IL

Andrew McCutchen
John Bazemore/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen hits a single in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Andrew McCutchen
Posted at 8:24 AM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 09:24:43-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen has tested positive for COVID-19. McCutchen returned to the team hotel in Atlanta and was placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

The Brewers recalled infielder Mike Brosseau from Triple-A Nashville. It was not known if Brosseau would arrive in Atlanta before the start of Saturday night’s game against the Braves.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell says the 38-year-old McCutchen reported symptoms on Saturday.

It was not known if McCutchen will remain in the Atlanta hotel when the team leaves after Sunday’s game to begin a series in Cincinnati on Monday.

He is hitting .240 with two homers.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

