MILWAUKEE — Brewers manager Pat Murphy has been named National League Manager of the Year.

In his first year at the helm, Murphy led the Crew to a 93-win season — enough to secure an unexpected NL Central title.

RELATED LINKS:

-Read our Brewers coverage here

-Read our sports coverage here

Watch: Brewers manager Pat Murphy has been named National League Manager of the Year

Brewers manager Pat Murphy has been named National League Manager of the Year

As we all know, they lost to the Mets in the National League Wild Card Series in three games. But still, an excellent season here in Brew City.

Murphy had an unusual career path to big league success — he was a longtime college coach at Notre Dame and Arizona State before moving to the professional ranks in 2010. He worked in the Padres’ minor league system until 2015 when he was hired to be Milwaukee’s bench coach under Craig Counsell, who played for Murphy at Notre Dame.

After Counsell surprisingly left for the Cubs during the offseason, the Brewers quickly turned to Murphy. The transition was nearly seamless.

“I just didn’t want to let the Brewers down,” Murphy said. “From the ownership, to the front office, to the players and the coaching staff. I didn't want to let them down. I wanted to be prepared. I wanted to do something to advance the needle a little bit.”

Murphy received 27 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to beat out San Diego's Mike Shildt and New York's Carlos Mendoza.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip