Brewers launch Hometown Champions Award: Fallen MPD Officer Jerving to be first recipient

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Brewers are launching the Hometown Champions award for the 2023 season, and the first recipient will be fallen MPD Officer Peter Jerving.

The new award will honor Wisconsin's first responders, with a new recipient chosen once a month from May through September.

"The Brewers recognize the courage, commitment, and sacrifices of the men and women in fire rescue service, law enforcement, emergency medical services, and first responder roles across Wisconsin. These selfless heroes protect and serve communities every day and risk their lives to do so," a news release from the Brewers reads.

Jerving will be the first recipient. He was an MPD officer for four years before she was shot and killed in the line of duty on Feb. 6.

“Officer Jerving’s sacrifice was tragic, and there is no person more deserving to be recognized as we launch this honor,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “We are grateful for the opportunity to bring Officer Jerving’s family to American Family Field to ensure that his selfless service to our community is remembered appropriately.”

Each month's recipient will be chosen through fan nominations. According to the Brewers, fans can nominate a local first responder online here.

Winners will be recognized during pre-game ceremonies at American Family Field and will receive four tickets to that game. They also will throw out a ceremonial first pitch and receive an honorary medal.

