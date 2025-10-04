Brewers' Jackson Chourio leaves NLDS Game 1 after getting 3 hits in first 2 innings

MILWAUKEE (AP) — After becoming the first player to have three hits in the first two innings of a postseason game, Milwaukee's Jackson Chourio left Saturday's NL Division Series opener against the Chicago Cubs with an injury.

Chourio hit a bases-loaded grounder up the third base line in the second. He beat the throw for an RBI single that made it 9-1, but he moved awkwardly after crossing first base.

Chourio, 21, departed after he was visited by manager Pat Murphy and head athletic trainer Brad Epstein. Isaac Collins entered as a pinch runner and remained in the game in left field.

Chourio also hit a leadoff double and a two-run single as part of the Brewers’ six-run outburst in the first inning. He capped his rookie season last year by going 5 of 11 with two homers in the Brewers’ NL Wild Card Series loss to the New York Mets.

