Brewers' Jackson Chourio hops off field with apparent hamstring injury; Dodgers take Game 3

LOS ANGELES — With another loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday night in Game 3, the Milwaukee Brewers are now just one loss away from elimination the National League Championship Series.

Brewers leadoff hitter Jackson Chourio hopped off the field with an apparent hamstring injury in the seventh inning.

The 21-year-old right fielder was batting against reliever Blake Treinen when fouled off a pitch and couldn't put any weight on his right leg.

He hopped off on his left leg and was replaced by Blake Perkins, who struck out swinging for the inning's final out with Brewers trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1.

Chourio was forced out of the NL Division Series opener because of hamstring tightness. He missed a month during the regular season with an injury to the same hamstring.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error