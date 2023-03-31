Brewers Home Opener details released, including free Chick-fil-A sandwiches for fans

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will kick off its Home Opener against the New York Mets on Monday, April 3 at 1:10 p.m. at American Family Field.

In celebration, fans wearing Brewers gear on Monday can get a free chicken sandwich at select Chick-fil-A locations in Southeast Wisconsin from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The deal is one sandwich per person. Participating locations include Pleasant Prairie, Racine, Drexel Town Square, Greendale, Glendale, West Allis, 124th and Capitol, Brookfield Square, Pewaukee, Delafield and Menomonee Falls.

The Rufus King High School and the Milwaukee Hittaz will be the Opening Day drumline for the Brewers. There will also be a pre-game flyover by the World Famous B-1 Bomber from the 28th Bomb Wing out of Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Miss America 2023, Grace Stanke of Wisconsin. She is a Wausau native and the third Miss Wisconsin to win the national title.

The new restaurant and brewery J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard will also open on Monday. Fans can get a commemorative Opening Day aluminum cup when buying a beverage.

The Crew will host New York for a three-game series April 3 through April 5, as well as a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals April 7-9. Limited tickets are still available on the Brewers website, at the American Family Field Box Office, or by calling 1-800-933-7890.

Pre-paid parking passes can be purchased with game tickets and will be delivered digitally. Fans are encouraged to purchase passes in advance. Parking lots will open at 10:10 a.m. on Opening Day and ballpark gates will open at 11:10 a.m.

