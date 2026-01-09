Brewers get 4 exclusive Peacock games in 2026, including Sunday Night Baseball appearance

MILWAUKEE — Major League Baseball on Friday announced that four Brewers road games were selected to air exclusively on Peacock during the 2026 season, including an appearance on Sunday Night Baseball.



Sunday, July 5 – Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks at 3:10 P.M.

Sunday, July 12 – Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates at 11:10 a.m.

Sunday, August 2 – Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Angels at 2:10 p.m.

Sunday, September 20 – Sunday Night Baseball Milwaukee Brewers at Baltimore Orioles at 6:20 p.m. CT.

The announcement comes as Peacock Sunday Night Baseball debuts in 2026, delivering fans 25 exclusive prime-time MLB games throughout the season in addition to two prime-time holiday or special-event games.

The Brewers and Orioles will be the featured contest on Sunday Night Baseball on Peacock on Sunday, Sept. 20, according to the release.

NBC and Peacock will broadcast 61 Major League Baseball games throughout the 2026 season.

In addition to the Peacock broadcasts, radio broadcasts will be available on 620 WTMJ and statewide on the Brewers Radio Network.

