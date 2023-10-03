Brewers fans question new funding plan to keep team through 2050

MILWAUKEE — Brew City is buzzing as we head into the playoffs. However, lovers of the Brew Crew are not forgetting about the pricey plan to keep the team here in Milwaukee for years to come.

Community members gathered at the Gordon Park Pavilion in River West on Monday evening. They were brought together by Wisconsin State Senator Chris Larson.

Many expressed concerns, including fans like Matt Brusky.

"The idea that the public should have to pony up for a billionaire's profitable stadium and team is quite frankly outrageous,” Brusky says.

About the possibility of taxpayers funding the Brewers to stay here in Milwaukee. With the Brewers contributing $100 million to extend their lease.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says, "It's good for the taxpayers, it’s good for the state, it's good for the team.”

Last month, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced the bill on September 18, 2023. It will devote more than $614 million dollars in public funding to repair and renovate the Milwaukee Brewers' stadium, American Family Field.

"When I purchase this hat, when I purchase their overpriced drinks, when I go to the games, that's the proper transaction,” Brusky says.

Under the proposal, the state would give the team $60.8 million next fiscal year and up to $20 million each year after that through 2045-46. The City of Milwaukee would contribute a total of $202 million and Milwaukee County would kick in $135 million by 2050.

"What gets really murky is when the business side comes in and says actually, we want some of your money for what we're doing here, and it pulls away what's for the common good," Senator Chris Larson says.

Independent studies show baseball operations at the stadium currently generate over $19 million annually in new tax revenue. That figure is expected to grow to $50.7 million annually by 2050, according to the memo.

"I want the Brewers to stay," says Brusky.

The Brewers' current lease is set to expire in 2030. If this plan goes through, the Brewers will stay through 2050.

A public hearing on this plan is set for this Thursday, October 5. The meeting will be at the Tommy G. Thompson Youth Center in the Wisconsin State Fair Park. It starts at 11 a.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip