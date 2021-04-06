Watch
Brewers fall to the Cubs 5-3

David Banks/AP
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras hits a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Posted at 10:38 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 23:38:38-04

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras, Javier Báez and David Bote homered during a four-run fourth inning to lift the Chicago Cubs over the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3.

Trevor Williams pitched perfectly until Omar Narváez’s leadoff single in the sixth — Narváez also broke up a no-hit bid in the eighth inning Saturday against Minnesota.

Narváez added a three-run homer in the seventh. Williams was making his Cubs debut after five seasons with Pittsburgh. He pitched into the seventh, allowing two runs, two hits and two walks while striking out six. Alec Mills, who no-hit Milwaukee as a starter last September, pitched the ninth for his first save.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

