Brewers fall to Cardinals 3-1

Jeff Roberson/AP
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, top, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Drew Rasmussen (43) during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 10:12 PM, Apr 08, 2021
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning of his home debut with the Cardinals, lifting St. Louis over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 as fans returned to Busch Stadium for the first time since 2019.

Arenado, a five-time All-Star acquired from Colorado on Feb. 1 after eight seasons with the Rockies, followed a walk to Austin Dean with the score 1-1. Arenado turned on a first pitch 96.6 mph offering from Drew Rasmussen and sent the ball 373 feet to left for his second homer this season.

