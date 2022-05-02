Watch
Brewers designate Ureña for assignment, activate Urías

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Jose Urena reacts after Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ scored by his wild pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 1:16 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 14:16:07-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have designated right-handed pitcher José Ureña for assignment and activated infielder Luis Urías from the injured list.

The 30-year-old Ureña signed with the Brewers before the season and went 0-0 with a 3.52 ERA in four relief appearances. He went 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA for the Detroit Tigers last season. The 24-year-old Urías entered the season as the Brewers’ likely starting third baseman but hasn’t played yet because of a quadriceps injury. He has spent the last several days on a rehabilitation assignment with the Brewers’ Double-A affiliate in Biloxi, Mississippi.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

