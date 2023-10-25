Brewers' Craig Counsell interviewing with the New York Mets: Report

MILWAUKEE — Craig Counsell, the manager of the Milwaukee Brewers, is interviewing with the New York Mets for the same position, according to ESPN.

ESPN cited a source.

Counsell has led the Brewers to the 707-625 mark since becoming manager in 2015, the sports network notes.

Former Brewers president David Stearns currently works for the Mets as the new president of baseball operations. Stearns left the Brewers in 2022.

The Mets are looking to replace former manager Buck Showalter, who the team fired at the start of October due to a disappointing season.

53-year-old Counsell has led the Brewers to three National League Central titles and five postseason appearances in the past six seasons. He led the Brewers to the NL Championship Series in 2018.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip