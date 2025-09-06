Brewers Community Foundation hosts annual ‘Ultimate Auction’ event benefiting the community

The Brewers Community Foundation has announced the return of its “Ultimate Auction” event. The event offers fans the opportunity to support more than 200 nonprofit organizations while bidding on unique Brewers experiences.
The Ultimate Auction is open now online through Wednesday, Sept. 17.
The event will offer a total of 25 packages for fans to bid on. Packages include experiences such as enjoying the game from Brewers Chairman and Principal Owner Mark Attanasio’s front-row seats, an opportunity to throw a first pitch, a personal tour of the American Family Field roof, a trip to Brewers Fantasy Camp in Phoenix, Arizona, and more.
