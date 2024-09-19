Brewers clinching second straight division title music to fans ears

MILWAUKEE — When you hear music and see two high-flying flags in the Rollie Fingers parking lot near American Family Field, you’ve found the tailgating party of Jeff ‘Music Man’ Shaffer.

He’s a lifelong Brewers fan who got his nickname from a parking attendant because he was one of the first to start playing music while tailgating years ago.

Mike Beiermeister Jeff ‘Music Man’ Shaffer

Milwaukee clinching the division for the second straight year was music to his ears on Wednesday evening.

“I can’t believe this,” said Shaffer. “This is actually cool.”

Mike Beiermeister The 'Music Man's' tailgate spot.

Previous Coverage: Brewers win third NL Central title in four years (tmj4.com)

That’s not the only thing those at his tailgate were buzzing about before the game.

His friends, Eric Dushek, Carol Weber, and Glenn Nowak were all celebrating their birthdays.

The division-clinching news was the cherry on top for them.

Mike Beiermeister Carol Weber

“It’s wonderful,” said Weber. “We couldn’t ask for anything better, and the weather is beautiful, and we’re all celebrating.”

While the outside of the ballpark was buzzing with excitement, fans inside were lining up early to get their postseason gear.

Gideon Verdin Postseason gear for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Now, all eyes are on the October postseason, and these fans have big dreams for the franchise.

“I still want to see a World Series win,” said Dushek. ”I think this is our year. I’ll knock on a tree later because I don’t like jinxing things.”

Mike Beiermeister Eric Dushek

It’s a feeling that doesn’t get old for fans like Eric, Carol, Glenn, and ‘Music Man.’

They were pumped to see the Brewers in the postseason for the tenth time in team history.

Nowak said it's normally around this time that these friends get together to celebrate their birthdays at American Family Field.

Mike Beiermeister Glenn Nowak

If you are walking down the Rollie Fingers parking lot, keep your ears open for tunes coming from the ‘Music Man’s’ tailgate.

“We’ll see everybody at the postseason this year,” exclaimed ‘Music Man.’

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip