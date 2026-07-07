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Brewers call up outfield prospect Luis Lara before DH vs. Cardinals, send Blake Perkins to minors

Brewers Lara Baseball
Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Lara follows through with his swing against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning of a spring training baseball game, Monday, March 16, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin,File)
Brewers Lara Baseball
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ST. LOUIS (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfield prospect Luis Lara has been called up to the major leagues nearly a month after signing a seven-year, $31 million contract.

The NL Central-leading Brewers announced before their doubleheader Tuesday with the St. Louis Cardinals that they had promoted Lara and optioned outfielder Blake Perkins to Triple-A Nashville.

Lara, 21, was still playing for Nashville when the Brewers signed him last month to a deal that runs through 2032 and includes club options for 2033, 2034 and 2035.

The 5-foot-7 outfielder from Venezuela has long been regarded as an outstanding fielder, but he’s having a breakthrough season at the plate.

Lara hit .321 with a .432 on-base percentage, .470 slugging percentage, nine homers, 42 RBIs and 24 steals in 78 games with Nashville. He batted .257 with a .369 on-base percentage and .343 slugging percentage in 136 games for Double-A Biloxi last season.

This marks the second time this year that a Brewers prospect has been called up to the majors after signing a long-term deal.

Shortstop Cooper Pratt made his MLB debut on June 16, 2 1/2 months after he signed an eight-year, $50.75 million contract. Pratt, who turns 22 on Aug. 18, entered Tuesday’s doubleheader with a .204 batting average, .313 on-base percentage, no homers, two RBIs and six steals in 18 games with Milwaukee.

Perkins, 29, was hitting .157 with a .250 on-base percentage, one homer, 11 RBIs and three steals in 53 games with the Brewers.

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