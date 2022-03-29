Watch
Brewers' Burnes shows Cy Young form for 5 innings vs Giants

Posted at 8:34 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 21:34:13-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Burnes showed his 2021 Cy Young Award-winning stuff to the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

The Milwaukee Brewers ace allowed one hit — a double to leadoff man LaMonte Wade Jr. — and then stopped the Giants in a five-inning, eight-strikeout performance.

He hasn't been named the opening day starter yet by manager Craig Counsell, but the fourth-year veteran is lined up to pitch one more Cactus League game and could get the ball for the Brewers' opener April 7 against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

