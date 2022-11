MILWAUKEE — Brent Suter, the longest-tenured player on the Milwaukee Brewers, has been claimed off waivers by the Colorado Rockies.

The team broke the news on social media Friday afternoon.

The pitcher was drafted by the Brewers in the 31st round of the 2012 MLB draft.

LHP Brent Suter has been claimed off waivers by Colorado.



The 40-man roster currently stands at 38. pic.twitter.com/EZBsZ2lUxq — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 18, 2022

