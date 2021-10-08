Watch
Brewers, Braves spurred to playoffs by bold midseason deals

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich talks to Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson at a practice for the Game 1 of the NLDS baseball game Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Braves plays the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 7:11 PM, Oct 07, 2021
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Both the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers had to shake up their fortunes by changing the lineups in order to punch a fourth consecutive playoff ticket.

The Braves hadn’t been above .500 all season when general manager Alex Anthopoulos essentially acquired an entirely new outfield at the trade deadline. Those moves helped Atlanta surge to another NL East crown and a Division Series matchup starting Friday with the NL Central champion Brewers, who benefited from their own midseason roster adjustments.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

