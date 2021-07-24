Watch
Brewers beat White Sox 7-1; La Russa, Anderson ejected

Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor reacts after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, July 23, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 10:49 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 23:49:44-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit a grand slam to cap the Milwaukee Brewers’ six-run outburst in the seventh inning of a 7-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa and outfielder Tim Anderson were both ejected by home plate umpire John Libka in the opening game of this interleague series between division leaders.

La Russa’s ejection came during a mound conference in the seventh after Milwaukee’s Rowdy Tellez drew a bases-loaded walk on a 3-2 pitch that was ruled just outside. Anderson was in the dugout in the top of the eighth inning when he also got tossed.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

