Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Brewers' Axford out for year after 1 game; Lauer on COVID list

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' John Axford pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
John Axford
Posted at 5:05 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 18:05:27-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers’ pitching staff has taken a couple more hits with John Axford now out for the season with elbow trouble and Eric Lauer joining the COVID-19 injured list.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Axford has significant elbow damage and is going over his options after an injury foiled the 38-year-old’s comeback attempt.

The former Brewers closer retired just one of the five batters he faced Monday before leaving with elbow pain in his first major league appearance since 2018.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo