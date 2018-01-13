Brewers avoid arbitration with Nelson, Knebel, Villar and Perez

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to one-year contracts with infielders Hernan Perez and Jonathan Villar, and pitchers Corey Knebel and Jimmy Nelson--avoiding arbitration.
An All-Star last season, Knebel collected 39 saves and 126 strikeouts in 76 games. More famously, he set the MLB single-season record with 45 consecutive games with a strikeout. His 126 K's also set the Brewers franchise record for strikeouts in a season, which was previously 99.
All players with 3+ years of service are eligible for salary arbitration, but if they rank in the top 22 percent of service time among players between two and three years of service, they are also eligible.