Brewers avoid arbitration with Nelson, Knebel, Villar and Perez

Milwaukee signs group to one-year deals

Nathan DeSutter
2:45 PM, Jan 13, 2018
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to one-year contracts with infielders Hernan Perez and Jonathan Villar, and pitchers Corey Knebel and Jimmy Nelson--avoiding arbitration. 

No more arbitration eligible players remain.

The biggest raise in salary was granted to Brewers closer Corey Knebel, who saw his paycheck soar from 538,000 to 3.65 million in 2018. 

An All-Star last season, Knebel collected 39 saves and 126 strikeouts in 76 games. More famously, he set the MLB single-season record with 45 consecutive games with a strikeout. His 126 K's also set the Brewers franchise record for strikeouts in a season, which was previously 99. 

However, Knebel was lucky to get a pay raise, just barely making super two status. 

All players with 3+ years of service are eligible for salary arbitration, but if they rank in the top 22 percent of service time among players between two and three years of service, they are also eligible. 

Knebel's current service time is 2.151 years, just above the six-year average of 2.136. 

Jimmy Nelson signed for about the same amount as Knebel, setting for 3.7 million.

But the problem with Nelson is he won't be putting all that money to good use in 2018. 

After suffering a partially torn labrum during his last start of 2018, Nelson is expected to miss an undefined chunk of 2018.

After a disappointing season, Jonathan Villar settled for 2.55 million. 

In 2016, Villar set the base paths and the MLB on fire with a league-leading 62 stolen bags, but took a step back in 2017, stealing only 32 bases and hitting a measly .241. 

The figures for Perez haven't been reported yet. 

