Brewers announce 2026 regular season home game times

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced the home game times for the 2026 regular season on Monday.
Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 26, at 1:10 p.m. against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field. All regular-season Monday-Friday night games will begin at 6:40 p.m. in 2026.
Excluding a 1:10 p.m. first pitch on Opening Day and Memorial Day (May 25 vs. St. Louis), all regular-season Monday-Friday day games in April and May will begin at 12:40 p.m.
From June through September, all Monday-Friday day games will begin at 1:10 p.m., except for July 24 vs. Colorado (3:10 p.m.) and August 21 vs. Atlanta (3:10 p.m.). All Saturday regular-season home games will have first-pitch times of either 3:10 p.m. or 6:10 p.m., except for August 22 vs. Atlanta (1:10 p.m.).
Home Sunday games, excluding the regular-season finale on September 27 vs. St. Louis (2:10 p.m.), will begin at 1:10 p.m.
If you’d like to view the schedule, including home game times, click here.
All game times are subject to change.
