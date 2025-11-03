Brewers announce 2026 regular season home game times

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced the home game times for the 2026 regular season on Monday.

Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 26, at 1:10 p.m. against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field. All regular-season Monday-Friday night games will begin at 6:40 p.m. in 2026.

TMJ4, Jacie Griffith

Excluding a 1:10 p.m. first pitch on Opening Day and Memorial Day (May 25 vs. St. Louis), all regular-season Monday-Friday day games in April and May will begin at 12:40 p.m.

From June through September, all Monday-Friday day games will begin at 1:10 p.m., except for July 24 vs. Colorado (3:10 p.m.) and August 21 vs. Atlanta (3:10 p.m.). All Saturday regular-season home games will have first-pitch times of either 3:10 p.m. or 6:10 p.m., except for August 22 vs. Atlanta (1:10 p.m.).

Home Sunday games, excluding the regular-season finale on September 27 vs. St. Louis (2:10 p.m.), will begin at 1:10 p.m.

If you’d like to view the schedule, including home game times, click here.

All game times are subject to change.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error