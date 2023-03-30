Brewers and Cubs rivalry alive as baseball season returns

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers and Cubs rivalry was alive as fans took the Amtrak train from Milwaukee to Chicago to catch the season opener.

Some passengers said it was tough to get a train ticket and that the early morning trips sold out.

"It's nice having friends who are Brewers fans. We go down, we banter," said Cubs fan Collin Christiansen.

"We're very anti-Cub in this family," Dan Kaye said.

Kaye kept the trip to Chicago a surprise for his three young kids who are all Brewers fans.

"I was still sleeping, so they came to wake me up and then they told me and I was like whoa," 8-year-old Kendall Kaye recalled.

At the Brat Stop in Kenosha, roughly halfway between Wrigley and American Family Field, Brewers and Cubs fans met to watch the game.

Despite the rivalry, fans were excited to see baseball is back.

"I think it brings up happiness, and why it does that? Baseball has that gift," Cubs fan Al Braun said.

"Every time opening day comes around you know the warm weather is coming. It's a good feeling," said Brewers fan Ryan Zehner.

The Brat Stop just off of I-94 was the best spot for Zehner and his co-worker and friend Thomas Pranger, a lifelong Cubs fan.

"We go back and forth all year long," Pranger said. "Yes, it's all in good fun."

"It's kind of a neutral site. You've got the Brewers fans. You've got the Cubs fans," Zehner explained.

After four years of friendship, these two are ready for a new season.

"I could buy him a drink if they lose just to soften the mood," Pranger said.

"At the end of the day we just want to see some good baseball," Zehner said.

