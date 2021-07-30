Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Brewers add left-handed reliever Daniel Norris from Tigers

items.[0].image.alt
Colin E. Braley/AP
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Daniel Norris (44) throws to a batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Tigers Royals Baseball
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 15:01:51-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers have made another move to boost their roster for a playoff push, acquiring left-handed reliever Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Reese Olson.

The move comes two days after the Brewers added All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 28-year-old Norris is 1-3 with a 5.89 ERA in 38 relief appearances this season, but he’s pitched much better lately.

He hasn’t allowed a run or a hit over his last five outings. The 22-year-old Olson was 5-4 with a 4.30 ERA in 14 starts at Class A Wisconsin.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo