Brewers add Dustin May, JoJo Romero to pitching lineup in trade with Cardinals

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers are continuing to bulk up their pitching lineup, adding Dustin May and JoJo Romero to the team in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, Brewers beat reporter Adam McCalvy said his sources point to prospects Alexander Frias and Josiah Ragsdale heading to St. Louis as part of the trade.

On Saturday, the Brewers acquired catcher Bo Naylor and right-hander Codi Heuer for Brewers on Saturday for outfielder Blake Perkins and right-handed pitcher Craig Yoho in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians.

The trade deadline is 5 p.m. Monday.

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