Brewers add All-Star 3B Escobar in trade with Diamondbacks

Darryl Webb/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar celebrates hitting a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Posted at 8:56 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 21:56:49-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar from the Arizona Diamondbacks for two prospects.

The 32-year-old Escobar made his first All-Star Game this season and is batting .246 with 22 homers. The switch-hitter should be a valuable and versatile piece for the first-place Brewers, who are trying to lock down the NL Central.

Milwaukee could use some extra pop in the lineup, especially in the coming weeks. Star outfielder Christian Yelich recently went on the COVID-19 injured list and is expected to miss at least another week.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

