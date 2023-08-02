Watch Now
Brewers activate Wade Miley from injured list and send Owen Miller to the minors

Joe Robbins
CINCINNATI, OH - MAY 02: Wade Miley #20 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the second inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 2, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Posted at 10:16 AM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 11:16:44-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Wade Miley came off the 15-day injured list Wednesday and utilityman Owen Miller was optioned to Triple-A Nashville.

Miley is scheduled to start when the Brewers close a three-game series at Washington.

The 36-year-old Miley has gone 6-2 with a 3.06 ERA in 13 starts for the Brewers during a season that has included a pair of trips to the injured list. Miley was out from mid-May to mid-June with a left lat strain. He returned to make five starts before going back on the injured list July 17 with discomfort in his throwing elbow.

Miller, 26, has batted .264 with a .303 on-base percentage, five homers, 27 RBIs and 13 steals in 86 games for the Brewers. He owned an .876 OPS at the end of May but has struggled since. Miller hit .178 (13 of 73) with a .213 on-base percentage in July.

