Brewers Abraham Toro fights to make roster, has Montreal link to baseball history

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have many options on the infield this year. One could be Abraham Toro.

He came over from Seattle in the Jesse Winker-Kolten Wong trade. TMJ4's Lance Allan caught up with him at Brewers' Spring Training.

Toro showed promise with the Astros and Mariners. He hopes to have a home with the Brewers.

"Well right now, I'm just trying to make the team first," Toro says. "I'm trying. I'm trying to make the team, trying to show that I can play everywhere, and hopefully I can help the team in any way they ask me."

Toro has fought the utility guy label in Houston and Seattle and knows the Brewers could use him in different capacities.

"It's a long season, anything can happen," Toro says. "Like you said, I've been a part of good teams and I'm part of a good team right now. I remember it's a marathon and the good thing that I've learned, it's in the playoffs, anything can happen and it's a brand new season."

His family left Venezuela for Montreal and a better life, and little Abraham went to the last-ever Expos game.

"I was really young. I remember going to the games," Toro says. "It was actually the last game. They were playing the Marlins and the fans there, it was a full house. I was like, why couldn't it be like that, you know, for the whole year? And this is something that I remember."

Owen Miller and Mike Brosseau continue to have big Spring Training. While Luke Voit and Keston Hiura are also in the mix. Toro still has an option but remains a viable option for the opening-day roster.

