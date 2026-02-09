Brewers 3B Caleb Durbin traded to the Boston Red Sox

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers' starting third baseman Caleb Durbin is among the players headed to the Boston Red Sox in a trade confirmed Monday by the team.

The Red Sox will receive Durbin, SS Andruw Monasterio, 2B Anthony Siegler, and a Comp B pick.

The Brewers will receive LHP Kyle Harrison, 2B David Hamilton, and LHP Shane Drohan.

"Kyle Harrison provides an exciting young left-handed arm to our starting rotation options this season," said President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Matt Arnold.. "At just 24, he already has valuable Major League experience under his belt, and we look forward to watching him progress as a Brewer."

Arnold added, "We are also pleased to add Shane Drohan and David Hamilton to the organization. Shane is another left-handed arm who has shown strikeout ability over his Minor League career and is a candidate to contribute to the Major League rotation this season. David brings to us a versatile infielder and quality defender up the middle who has shown the ability at the big-league level to impact games with his speed."

The following information the players involved in the deal was provided by the Milwaukee Brewers:

Harrison, 24, was selected by San Francisco in the third round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of De La Salle (CA) High School. He entered the 2024 season as the top prospect in the Giants organization according to Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. He was also tabbed by MLB Pipeline as the top left-handed pitching prospect in baseball entering the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Harrison, who is under club control through the 2030 season, owns a career record of 9-9 with a 4.39 ERA in 42 games (37 starts) with San Francisco (2023-25) and Boston (2025). He was traded by the Giants to the Red Sox with three others last June 15 as part of the deal that sent infielder/designated hitter Rafael Devers to San Francisco. Harrison went a combined 1-1 with a 4.04 ERA in 11 games (6 starts) between the two teams last season.

Drohan, 27, was selected by Boston in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft from Florida State University. He has spent all of his Minor League career (2021-25) in the Red Sox organization with the exception of 10 relief appearances in the White Sox system in 2024. Drohan has recorded 472 career strikeouts in 411.2 innings pitched (10.32 K/9IP) while holding opponents to a .239 batting average. He enjoyed his greatest success last season after going 5-1 with a 2.27 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) at Triple-A Worcester while producing 67 strikeouts in just 47.2 innings (.185 AVG/1.01 WHIP).

Hamilton, 28, returns for his second stint in the organization. He was selected by Milwaukee in the eighth round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft from the University of Texas and was traded to Boston on 12/1/21 as part of the deal for outfielder Hunter Renfroe. Hamilton made his Major League debut in 2023 with Boston, where he has played parts of the last three seasons, including his first career Opening Day roster last season. He has made starts at second base (71g) and shortstop (67g) and has 57 career stolen bases in the majors.

Durbin, who turns 26 on February 22, batted .256 with 11 HR, 53 RBI and 18 SB in 136 games with Milwaukee last season as he made his Major League debut after being acquired from the Yankees with left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes and cash in exchange for right-handed pitcher Devin Williams on 12/13/24. He made 122 starts (119g at 3B, 3g at 2B). Durbin finished third in 2025 National League Rookie of the Year voting.

Monasterio, 28, spent parts of the last three seasons (2023-25) with Milwaukee after signing with the team as a free agent on 11/10//21. He batted .250 with 8 HR, 59 RBI and 15 SB in 219 games with the Brewers, including .270 with 4 HR, 16 RBI and 2 SB in 68 games last season. Monasterio made his Major League debut in 2023 with Milwaukee.

Seigler, 26, made his Major League debut last season with Milwaukee and batted .194 with 0 HR, 5 RBI and 2 SB in 34 games, including 17 starts (16g at 3B, 1g at DH). The infielder/catcher bats and throws both ways. Selected by the Yankees in the first round (23rd overall) in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft, Seigler went on to sign with Milwaukee on 11/19/24.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error