Brewers 10-pack plans now on sale for 2023 season

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — With Spring Training scheduled to kick off in a mere few weeks, the Brewers are preparing fans for what will hopefully be a successful season with 10-pack ticket plans.

The 10-game plans are on sale now for the 2023 season, offering die-hard fans early access to tickets for 10 games of the season, plus an 11th game for free!

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday that anyone who purchases a 10-pack plan will receive tickets to an 11th game for free. That free game can include any regular season home game, including the home opener, or any of the interleague series against the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels and World Series champion Houston Astros.

There are five different 10-pack plan options, according to the Brewers. Fans can choose from the Weekend Plan, the Friday Plan, the Premier Plan the Hot Summer Nights Plan, and for those looking for some flexibility, the Flex Plan.

The flex plan includes a minimum of 20 ticket vouchers that can be allocated any way across a selection of 71 games. Fans who purchase this plan can allocate the tickets as they choose. So whether you want six tickets for one game, or two tickets to another, you can mismatch with your 20 tickets.

Exact seating locations are not guaranteed in the flex plan, and tickets are subject to availability at the time the vouchers are redeemed.

The other four 10-Pack set plans include priority seating locations, a personal account executive, discounts on advanced-purchase parking, postseason ticket access, excluding the World Series, and more.

If 10 games isn't enough, you can also upgrade to the 20-game season seat holder program.

To learn more or purchase a ticket plan, visit the Brewers website.

