Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Braves lose power at supposedly haunted Milwaukee hotel

8398849583_2bb71a46a3_z.jpg
Kanwar Sandu
Built in 1893, the lavish hotel was billed the &quot;Grand Hotel of the West&quot; because it featured fireproofing, electricity throughout and individual thermostats in each room. The Pfister has seen major renovations throughout the years without losing its original charm and elegance.
8398849583_2bb71a46a3_z.jpg
Posted at 8:03 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 21:03:53-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Atlanta Braves woke up to an extended power outage at their hotel in downtown Milwaukee on Monday that also left some without running water.

Some players were unable to shower at the Pfister Hotel, which is already infamous among ballplayers for allegedly being haunted.

Bryce Harper, Michael Young and Pablo Sandoval are among players who have claimed encounters with ghosts at the 129-year-old hotel.

The Braves on Monday were more concerned with light switches than angry spirits.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

bee.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals this weekend on TMJ4.com