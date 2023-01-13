Brandon Woodruff signs one-year deal with Brewers, sources confirm

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Brandon Woodruff is staying in Milwaukee! The right-handed pitcher just signed a new deal with the Brewers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Woodruff reportedly signed a one-year, $10.8 million contract with the Brewers. The news comes just one month before pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Spring Training.

Right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a one-year, $10.8 million contract to avoid arbitration, a source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 13, 2023

In his last season with the Brewers, Woodruff was a starting pitcher for 27 games. He won 13 and had an ERA of 3.05.

Brewers fans are still waiting to see if pitcher Corbin Burnes also chooses to stay in Milwaukee. Friday at noon was the deadline for teams and unsigned arbitration-eligible players to formally exchange figures.

